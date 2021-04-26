Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.55) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

PSTV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

