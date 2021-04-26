Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.21 Million

Analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to post sales of $168.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.05 million to $186.17 million. ProPetro posted sales of $395.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $839.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $969.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $946.43 million to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PUMP. B. Riley raised their price target on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

NYSE PUMP opened at $9.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $947.10 million, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. ProPetro has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $13.99.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at $592,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 80,063 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 88,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

