Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. PVH posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $8.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%.

PVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $984,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,105,000 after acquiring an additional 203,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $83,904,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PVH opened at $109.44 on Monday. PVH has a one year low of $36.34 and a one year high of $114.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.53 and a 200 day moving average of $90.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

