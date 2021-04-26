Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Tapestry reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPR. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

NYSE TPR traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $46.23. 53,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,075. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $47.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $941,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 343.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $95,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,352 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Tapestry by 807.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,752,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $54,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,641 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $47,956,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

