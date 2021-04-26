Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $621.28 Million

Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will report sales of $621.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $617.40 million and the highest is $624.00 million. Teleflex reported sales of $630.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX opened at $443.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.43. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $445.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

