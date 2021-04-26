Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to post $16.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triterras’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.50 million and the highest is $18.25 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year sales of $56.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $56.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $116.36 million, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Triterras.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRIT. B. Riley decreased their price target on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $7.60 on Monday. Triterras has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

