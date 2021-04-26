Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $510.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will post sales of $510.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $509.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $512.12 million. Air Lease reported sales of $511.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

AL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of AL opened at $47.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 65.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

