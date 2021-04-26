Zacks: Analysts Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.32. Barnes Group posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE B traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.07. 389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,439. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $57.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

