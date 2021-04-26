Zacks: Analysts Expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will report $41.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.98 million. Cantaloupe reported sales of $43.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year sales of $162.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $164.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $188.63 million, with estimates ranging from $185.90 million to $191.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cantaloupe.

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

Cantaloupe Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

