Zacks: Analysts Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021


Wall Street analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the lowest is $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

STZ stock opened at $240.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.24 and its 200 day moving average is $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $151.53 and a one year high of $243.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Earnings History and Estimates for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

