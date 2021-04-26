Zacks: Analysts Expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Analysts forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. County Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

ICBK traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,410. The company has a market cap of $145.51 million, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.96. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

