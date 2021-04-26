Zacks: Analysts Expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will report sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $8.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.