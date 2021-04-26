Zacks: Analysts Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.37. Enova International posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 380.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.35. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $263.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENVA shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of ENVA traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.82. The stock had a trading volume of 228,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,722. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50. Enova International has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In other Enova International news, Director James A. Gray sold 30,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $873,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,462 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

