Zacks: Analysts Expect GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.69 Million

Equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) will post sales of $157.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.76 million and the lowest is $156.60 million. GW Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $120.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $714.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $764.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $896.37 million, with estimates ranging from $807.60 million to $970.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GW Pharmaceuticals.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $148.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.46 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWPH. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.75.

Shares of GWPH opened at $218.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $87.07 and a 12-month high of $219.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.43.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $152,208.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,685.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $55,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $279,753. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. FMR LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

