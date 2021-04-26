Zacks: Analysts Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $655.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to announce $655.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $676.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $634.81 million. Incyte posted sales of $568.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.85.

INCY opened at $85.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.49. Incyte has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 13,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111,991 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

