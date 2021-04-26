Zacks: Analysts Expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.56). Intersect ENT reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XENT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.45. 401,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,557. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,966,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after buying an additional 235,862 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,042,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,884,000 after buying an additional 35,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 107,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

