Zacks: Analysts Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.89 Billion

Brokerages expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to post $4.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.83 billion. Lear posted sales of $4.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $20.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.18 billion to $20.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.52 billion to $22.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $187.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a 52-week low of $86.90 and a 52-week high of $196.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lear by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Lear by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lear by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

