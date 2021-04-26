Zacks: Analysts Expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will announce $18.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.60 million. Sientra posted sales of $16.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $81.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.20 million to $81.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $100.50 million, with estimates ranging from $97.40 million to $103.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $22.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIEN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $6.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $391.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

