Zacks: Analysts Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will report $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. The Carlyle Group reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.96.

CG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 50,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,403. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at $157,406,681.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,058.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

