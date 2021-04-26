Zacks: Analysts Expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.34. Vipshop posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vipshop.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,851,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,493,918. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,463,000 after buying an additional 3,050,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,644,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,319,000 after purchasing an additional 497,503 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vipshop by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,332 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Vipshop by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,663,000 after buying an additional 5,110,770 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after buying an additional 686,634 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vipshop (VIPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.