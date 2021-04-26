Zacks: Analysts Expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.40. Virtu Financial reported earnings per share of $2.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.39.

Shares of VIRT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.96. 1,329,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

