Zacks: Analysts Expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Vista Outdoor posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 481.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

VSTO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTO stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 553,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,800. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.40.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

