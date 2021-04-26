Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.37 Million

Brokerages expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to post sales of $82.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.70 million and the lowest is $82.02 million. Appian posted sales of $78.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $354.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $355.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $410.41 million, with estimates ranging from $405.80 million to $418.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie started coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Insiders have sold 241,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,006,631 in the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Appian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Appian by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,846,000 after acquiring an additional 169,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Appian by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,613 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Appian by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian stock opened at $129.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -235.38 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.33.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.