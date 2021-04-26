Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BIOLASE.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.34% and a negative return on equity of 541.14%. The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter.

BIOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.15 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of BIOL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.80. 3,666,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,288,867. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.