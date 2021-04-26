Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Century Communities posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $8.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $10.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCS traded up $2.02 on Monday, hitting $65.79. The stock had a trading volume of 403,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,460. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22.

Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

