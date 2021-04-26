Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chiasma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.31). Chiasma posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHMA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth about $2,162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49,605 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,178. Chiasma has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $170.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

