Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce $468.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $455.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $482.30 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $185.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $215.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.58 and a beta of 1.37.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.