Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will report earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. CMS Energy posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,882. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

