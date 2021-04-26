Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Fiverr International reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.95 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth $1,328,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth $907,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 2,229.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 629.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVRR stock traded up $5.82 on Monday, hitting $225.08. 402,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,824. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.42 and its 200 day moving average is $216.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -523.43 and a beta of 2.24.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

