Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.78 Billion

Analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to post sales of $6.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.53 billion and the highest is $7.16 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $5.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $24.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.18 billion to $25.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.31 billion to $25.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.08.

GILD opened at $65.48 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.