Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. JD.com posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $76.75 on Monday. JD.com has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,770,000 after buying an additional 408,367 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $979,596,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,544,000 after purchasing an additional 262,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

