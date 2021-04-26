Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 176.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTSI. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $62.77. 14,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,852. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Summit Partners L P grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,593.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 888,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 855,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,787,000 after buying an additional 665,527 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $20,065,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $16,943,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,643,000 after acquiring an additional 278,218 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

