Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plus Therapeutics.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSTV shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ PSTV traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,209. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTV. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.