Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $256.15 Million

Analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to post sales of $256.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.10 million. Bank OZK reported sales of $238.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

OZK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,147,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,436,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

