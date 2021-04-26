Zacks: Brokerages Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.09 Million

Brokerages expect that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will announce $117.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.90 million and the highest is $119.00 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $115.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year sales of $478.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.24 million to $487.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $535.45 million, with estimates ranging from $510.54 million to $550.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,174,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $864,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,408,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 515,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after buying an additional 40,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 374,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

CLB stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

