Zacks: Brokerages Expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.29. EMCOR Group posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EME. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EME opened at $120.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.47. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $121.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

