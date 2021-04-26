Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $483.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to announce sales of $483.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $501.61 million and the lowest is $445.76 million. Gentex posted sales of $229.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Gentex by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,547,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gentex by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after buying an additional 1,060,410 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,224,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,817,000 after acquiring an additional 715,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.35 on Monday. Gentex has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

