Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.01. Mattel reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mattel by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,994,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 173,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 36,428 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $16,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mattel has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,105.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

