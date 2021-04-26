Zacks: Brokerages Expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post sales of $11.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.20 million. OptiNose posted sales of $7.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $83.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.82 million to $85.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $141.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.19 million to $145.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $199.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.03.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

