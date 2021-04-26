Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.08. Paya reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paya.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,131. Paya has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.64 and a beta of 0.05.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

