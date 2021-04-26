Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.94. 36,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.1674 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after acquiring an additional 172,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

