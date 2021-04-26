Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63.

Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

