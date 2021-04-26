Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post $2.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.71 billion and the lowest is $2.38 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $12.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $13.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $17.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.03.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,895.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $847,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $622,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $146.45 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $73.51 and a 1-year high of $169.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.29. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 143.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

