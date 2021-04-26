ZBG Token Price Tops $0.0358 on Exchanges (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $9.41 million and approximately $181,211.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZBG Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00064404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.71 or 0.00740691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00094567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.71 or 0.07383748 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZT is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

