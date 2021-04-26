ZClassic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $32,878.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $4.44 million and $32,878.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 71.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.12 or 0.00411265 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00016976 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.00156973 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.25 or 0.00236679 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005616 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 94.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,179,931 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

