Zebi Token (ZEBI) Hits One Day Volume of $10,990.00

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $10,990.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00062946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $152.29 or 0.00282439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $536.83 or 0.00995636 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.29 or 0.00731276 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00026085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,684.38 or 0.99567027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,002,166,821 coins and its circulating supply is 756,606,758 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.