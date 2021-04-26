Zeepin (ZPT) Market Cap Hits $657,980.39

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $657,980.39 and $69,446.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeepin has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00062827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.29 or 0.00282383 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.58 or 0.00995965 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.54 or 0.00725234 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00025649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,859.68 or 1.00532026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.