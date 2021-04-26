Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $795.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 26.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $79,886.66 and $795.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 69.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00063911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.75 or 0.00737236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00094134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.57 or 0.07359304 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

