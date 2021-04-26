Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.84

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.84 and last traded at $61.19, with a volume of 6416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $213,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $2,803,927.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,719,292.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,542 shares of company stock worth $5,906,013 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

