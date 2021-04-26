ZENZO (ZNZ) Market Capitalization Hits $1.54 Million

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $1,579.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00067187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00047303 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.12 or 0.00305337 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000521 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00025036 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

